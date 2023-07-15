Watch Now
Virginia deputies seek clues in adult diapers mystery 'that has created a lot of conversation'

Posted at 11:09 PM, Jul 14, 2023
KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. -- Deputies are asking for the public's help to get to the bottom of a problem plaguing two Middle Peninsula localities.

Someone has been tossing unused adult diapers along roads in King William and King & Queen counties in recent weeks, according to a news release from the King William Sheriff's Office posted Friday.

Deputies in both counties "have been on the look out for the person or persons responsible for the litter that has created a lot of conversation," officials wrote.

"Sheriff Walton and Sheriff Balderson are committed to finding those that are responsible for this continuous deliberate act," officials said.

Deputies reminded folks that anyone caught littering, which is a class 1 misdemeanor, could face an up to $2,500 fine and spend up to 12 months in jail.

Anyone with information about the adult diapers case was asked to call the Mattaponi Crime Solvers at 804-769-3000. Deputies said tips could lead to a reward of up to $1,000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

