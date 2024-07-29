Man charged with murdering woman inside Chesterfield County apartment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police have charged a Chesterfield man with second-degree murder in connection to a deadly weekend shooting.

Adrian L. Pretlow, 24, was also charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.

Officers were called to the 700 block of Boulder Springs Drive at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to investigate a shooting.

"Once on scene, officers found Pretlow and Janya Richardson, 24, inside an apartment; both had been shot. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Pretlow was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said. "Pretlow and Richardson lived in the apartment and were in a relationship. At this point, the investigation indicates the shooting was domestic related."

Neighbors told CBS 6 they heard arguing prior to the shooting.

Neighbor heard 'intense argument' before shooting

A neighbor who spoke to WTVR CBS 6 reporter A.J. Nwoko on the condition of anonymity said they woke up to the sounds of an "intense argument" coming from the apartment where the shooting happened.

That neighbor recounted hearing what they assumed were loud door slams before things went quiet.

It was only after neighbors said they saw police sprinting, attempting to locate their neighbor's apartment that they realized something was wrong.

Before long they said the man who lived in the unit was seen shirtless sitting in the parking lot, handcuffed with blood on his neck and upper chest.

Neighbors also said they believe a young child was in the home at the time when the shooting happened.

When police were asked about a child, all they would say is that the child was safe.

Pretlow remains in the hospital where he is considered to be in police custody.

Anyone with information about this situation was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.