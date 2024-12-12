Why soldiers are looking for Virginia families to adopt them for the holidays

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — Many soldiers from Fort Gregg-Adams will soon head home for the holidays to spend time with family and friends. However, not every soldier can travel home or has family to visit.

An old program that connected soldiers who remained on the Army post with civilians in the community willing to open their homes is now being revived, and your help is needed to make it successful.

While the Army has a century-old tradition of serving a big meal to troops who stay on post during Thanksgiving, December is different as many soldiers head home for time off.

Before the 9/11 attacks, soldiers who couldn't make it home often found host families for the holidays through the Adopt a Soldier program.

"It was a cultural norm for families out in the community and churches to adopt soldiers for the holiday and bring them home for a meal," said Becky McDonough, with the Hopewell Prince George Chamber of Commerce.

The Adopt a Soldier program disappeared after 9/11. Now, it has officially returned, and there is already a need to help some soldiers.

There are roughly 150 recruits who, for various reasons, cannot go home for Christmas.

Without a host family in Virginia, these soldiers will be stuck on post.

“Our family adopted three soldiers to spend the holidays with us a few years ago; it was a great experience," said Del. Carrie Coyner (R - Chesterfield County). "They enjoyed being able to take naps and just have some alone and quiet time."

Prince George County Administrator Jeff Stoke has also hosted soldiers over the holidays and called it a valuable experience for his children.

"I hope they learn the spirit of giving and sharing during the holiday season, to open your home to those in need," Stoke said.

Those who have opened their homes in the past understand the sacrifices soldiers make.

"These young men and women are willing to give their lives for all of us," Coyner said. "They’re serving and they sacrifice all year round. If they’re here, we have one moment we’re able to bring them some holiday cheer; I think it’s the least we can do."

The Adopt a Soldier program runs from December 22 through December 30. Click here to sign up.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

