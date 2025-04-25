Police called to Chesterfield neighborhood for car break-in, find man with life-threatening gunshot wound

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound in a Chesterfield neighborhood late Thursday night.

On April 24, 2025, at approximately 11:55 p.m., Chesterfield County police responded to the 2700 block of Addington Avenue for a report of a person possibly attempting to break into vehicles.

"Upon officers' arrival, they located an adult male who had been shot. Officers rendered aid to the victim, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries," police said about the incident reported at about 11:55 p.m.

Police said the person believed responsible for the shooting was taken into custody and there was no threat to the public.

"Police continue their investigation into this incident," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

