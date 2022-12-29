What acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards has to say about his next steps

RICHMOND, Va. -- Acting Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards said he'd be interested in becoming the city's next chief if the job were offered to him.

Edwards, who was appointed acting chief in October 2022, recently shared his thoughts with CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett.

"It's definitely something I'm considering," Edwards said when asked about the possibility of becoming Richmond's next Police Chief. "I've made a rapid transition to this position. But I can tell you the two months I've been doing this, the ability to make decisions that can better the department and not having to filter through a lot of levels has been interesting to me."

Edwards was named acting chief after Chief Gerald Smith resigned following months of public turmoil.

Smith's resignation came as Richmond leaders expressed concern over the state of public safety in the city. The Richmond Coalition of Police (RCOP), a union that represents hundreds of personnel, called for changes to the leadership of the department. Smith also faced scrutiny earlier this year regarding the handling of an alleged mass shooting plot that was planned for the Fourth of July.

"When I accepted the job, I was told you're not a placeholder, you are expected to lead and that's what I've done from day one," Edwards said. "So whether it's three more weeks or three more years, I just want to help this organization."

Edwards has been with Richmond Police for more than 20 years. Supporters said Edwards now has Richmond Police headed in the right direction.

"The police department has been my life's work," he said. "The past few years, I haven't been happy with where we are and the officers that are here, that know how great the organization has been don't like the position we've been in the last few years... I want to leave [this agency] better than I found it."

Richmond's overall homicide rate is down in 2022, compared to 2021. Last year Richmond Police reported 98 homicides in the city. With just days left in 2022, Richmond has reported fewer than 60.

"Fifty-eight [homicides] is 58 too many," Edwards said. "I think we can improve upon that with the right strategy."

Part of the acting chief's strategy is to recruit and retain more police officers. The Richmond Police Department is more than 140 officers short of full staffing.

"We have a plan in place to get back some of those officers [who left Richmond for other departments]," Edwards said. "They're trickling back and every one that we get is a win for us."

When Edwards was sworn in as the acting chief, Richmond City Hall said it was launching a nationwide search for the city's next full-time chief.

An update on that search has not yet been provided.

