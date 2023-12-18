Why Henrico Schools terminated its partnership with Achievable Dream Academy

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Henrico School Board voted Thursday to end its investment in An Achievable Dream Certified Academies, the nonprofit that currently serves students at Highland Springs Elementary and the Oak Avenue Complex.

HCPS has partnered with An Achievable Dream since the 2017-2018 school year, first establishing the nontraditional academic program for kindergarten through second grade students at Highland Springs Elementary and adding a grade level each year. The program was expanded to include pre-kindergarten through eighth graders, with grades 6-8 hosted at the Oak Avenue Complex.

Students attending the Achievable Dream Academies at Highland Springs and Oak Avenue will finish out the school year with current programming, HCPS officials said

Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.