Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Academy Sports + Outdoors eyes Chesterfield for second local store

academy1-2048x1142.jpg
BizSense
academy1-2048x1142.jpg
Posted at 6:35 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 06:35:59-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A big-box chain of sporting goods stores appears to have its eye on a new outpost in the region after entering the market here in 2022.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is looking to take over the 63,000-square-foot anchor space at the Pocono Crossing shopping center in Midlothian, according to a building permit filed with Chesterfield County.

That storefront at 10400 Midlothian Turnpike formerly was occupied by a Burlington store, which has relocated to 11609 Midlothian Turnpike in the Towne Crossing shopping center, according to a recent Burlington news release.

The anticipated opening date of the upcoming Academy store was unclear. Academy spokespeople didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone