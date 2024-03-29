Academy Sports + Outdoors eyes Chesterfield for second local store

RICHMOND, Va. -- A big-box chain of sporting goods stores appears to have its eye on a new outpost in the region after entering the market here in 2022.

Academy Sports + Outdoors is looking to take over the 63,000-square-foot anchor space at the Pocono Crossing shopping center in Midlothian, according to a building permit filed with Chesterfield County.

That storefront at 10400 Midlothian Turnpike formerly was occupied by a Burlington store, which has relocated to 11609 Midlothian Turnpike in the Towne Crossing shopping center, according to a recent Burlington news release.

The anticipated opening date of the upcoming Academy store was unclear. Academy spokespeople didn’t respond to a request for comment Thursday.

