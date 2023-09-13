Richmond-born class project hits Whole Foods stores

RICHMOND, Va. -- A classroom-born snack company has graduated up to the shelves of a major grocery chain.

Absurd Snacks is underway on a rollout in Whole Foods Market stores in Virginia and Washington, D.C., that started last week. By mid-October, the company projects it will be in the more than 20 Whole Foods locations found in the Old Dominion and the nation’s capital.

The company’s allergen-free, bean-based trail mix products were on the shelves of six locations as of Tuesday, including the Whole Foods at 2024 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

