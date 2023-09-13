Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Richmond-born class project hits Whole Foods stores

absurd-snacks-whole-foods-scaled.jpg
Absurd Snacks<br/>
Grace Mittl and Eli Bank of Absurd Snacks, a local startup that’s underway on a rollout in Whole Foods Market locations in Virginia and D.C.
absurd-snacks-whole-foods-scaled.jpg
Posted at 7:03 AM, Sep 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-13 07:03:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A classroom-born snack company has graduated up to the shelves of a major grocery chain.

Absurd Snacks is underway on a rollout in Whole Foods Market stores in Virginia and Washington, D.C., that started last week. By mid-October, the company projects it will be in the more than 20 Whole Foods locations found in the Old Dominion and the nation’s capital.

The company’s allergen-free, bean-based trail mix products were on the shelves of six locations as of Tuesday, including the Whole Foods at 2024 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone