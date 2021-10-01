Watch
Absentee ballot error may affect some Henrico voters

Posted at 5:46 PM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 18:27:27-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Henrico County Voter Registration and Elections Office is working to contact voters in eight precincts in western Henrico who may have been sent inadvertently an absentee mail-in ballot for the incorrect Virginia House of Delegates district. General Registrar Mark Coakley said the mistake was the result of a clerical error that occurred in the process of assembling the absentee ballots by hand. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

