Tip leads police to 'absconded' wanted convicted sex offender

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said they located a 42-year-old "absconded" convicted sex offender thanks to an anonymous tip.

Bruce Rowland Cox Jr., who state police said was last registered at a home in Powhatan County, but absconded at some point in January of 2021, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon, officials said.

State police officials posted Friday night that Cox has not registered with a new address as is required by state law.

Troopers said Cox last registered with state police in February 2020 and listed his place of employment as a factory in Powhatan County.

However, officials said they confirmed Cox had not worked at that factory in almost a year.

