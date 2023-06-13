Abby Zwerner no longer works at Richneck Elementary School after classroom shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Abby Zwerner, the first-grade Richneck Elementary School teacher who police say was shot by her 6-year-old student, has resigned from her job with Newport News Public Schools, according to an NNPS spokesperson.

"The email that Ms. Zwerner received from the Human Resources Department is a confirmation of her separation of service from Newport News Public Schools. Every employee who is separating from the school division receives a similar communication," a Newport News Schools spokesperson told WTKR. "Ms. Zwerner notified the Human Resources Department that she was resigning from her position as a teacher for NNPS on March 13, 2023. Ms. Zwerner was an employee of Newport News Public Schools until June 12, 2023, the last day of her contract."

Zwerner was injured on the job when she was shot by one of her pupils on January 6, according to police.

Since then, she’s taken legal action against Newport News Public Schools, and she says her recovery from the incident has been challenging.

Zwerner’s attorney has not yet commented on the resignation.

On Monday, the mother of a 6-year-old boy pleaded guilty in federal court to using marijuana while possessing a firearm, which is illegal under U.S. law.

The federal crime is facing increasing scrutiny as more states legalize the drug. But federal prosecutors in Virginia said Monday that such laws protect communities.

Deja Taylor is accused of lying about her marijuana use on a form when she bought the gun, which her son later used to shoot Zwerner in her classroom in Newport News.

Taylor’s attorneys agreed to a negotiated plea agreement with prosecutors that calls for a sentence of 18 months to 24 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 18.

Attorney Gene Rossi described the shooting as “a perfect storm of horrible consequences” in which a “brave courageous teacher almost lost her life.”

“Miss Taylor’s role in this tragedy is a complete accident and a complete mistake," he said. “She takes full responsibility for her son’s actions and will feel guilt for the rest of her life.”

The federal case against Taylor is separate from the charges she faces on the state level: felony child neglect and reckless storage of a firearm. A trial for those counts is set for August.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.