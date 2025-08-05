Richmond artist creates vending machine to make local art more accessible

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond artist has created an innovative way to showcase local creators' work through a convenient vending machine.

Aaryanna Nijjar-Simmonds partnered with Scrap RVA to launch an art vending machine that features work from 25 local artists, with prices ranging from $3 to $18.

"This is a home to all of the artists that are in here," Nijjar-Simmonds said.

WTVR Aaryanna Nijjar-Simmonds

Nijjar-Simmonds believes the project benefits both artists and the broader community.

"When you make art more accessible, it does things for not just the artist but the entire community," Nijjar-Simmonds said. "You're showing people that art does make a difference. You're showing younger kids that you can have a job as an artist, and that it is feasible to do big things and do things that are kind of off the cuff and not really what you would expect."

To ensure accessibility, Nijjar-Simmonds set a maximum price of $20 for items in the machine, with all proceeds going directly to the artists.

WTVR

She hopes the vending machine brings joy to customers.

"I hope they see a bit of their inner child. I hope it brings a sense of quirkiness and wonder back to their life, because I think we all have that inside of us. We just need to be reminded of it," Nijjar-Simmonds said.

While over 70 artists applied to be featured in the art vending machine, only 25 were selected. A second machine is scheduled to open at the Gold Lion Community Cafe on August 29, and Nijjar-Simmonds is currently searching for a third location.

Scrap RVA is located at 322 W Brookland Park Blvd.

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube