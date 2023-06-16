AARP forum hopes to help people understand the value of social security

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond will be the first stop in a series of nationwide forums aimed at educating and debunking any myths about social security.

On June 27, AARP Virginia and The National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare (NCPSSM) will host a town hall forum where experts will explain how social security provides fundamental financial security — and not just in retirement.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will be in attendance. CBS 6 Anchor Reba Hollingsworth will moderate a panel discussion with Carolyn Colvin, a former acting commissioner of Social Security; Brandon Byerson, a local financial adviser; and Max Richtman, president and CEO of the NCPSSM.

Nearly 1.6 million Virginians receive Social Security benefits totaling almost $28 billion a year. About three-fourths of the beneficiaries are retirees, who receive an average of approximately $1,600 a month. In addition, about 200,000 Virginians get disability benefits averaging almost $1,300 per month; and roughly 145,00 spouses and other adults, as well as 95,000 children, receive survivor benefits after someone on Social Security has died.

If not for Social Security,about one-third of Virginians age 65 and older would be living in poverty, AARP said.

Richtman said the June 27 forum will “help people understand the value of Social Security – and separate the myth from the facts.”

There will be refreshments as well as games and prizes at the forum.

Similar forums are planned for Detroit, Las Vegas, Philadelphia and Milwaukee.

The event is free, but you must register at RichmondSocialSecurity.eventbrite.com.

It will be held at the Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia located at 122 W. Leigh Street in Richmond. Parking is available across the street at the Richmond Alternative School. Handicap permit parking is available behind the museum.