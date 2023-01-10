Share to help find missing Virginia teenager

Watch Now
Aaliyah Armani-Cherie Moore, 15, was reported missing in Henrico County. She was last seen leaving her Eden Avenue at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday, January 9, according to Henrico Police. "Aaliyah may be in the company of another juvenile female and/or an adult male. They do have ties to the metro and tri-cities areas," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "[She] may be in need of prescribed medications." Aaliyah is about 5’9” and 150 pounds. She was wearing black cargo pants, a black t-shirt, and a black and white jacket. Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
Posted at 11:45 AM, Jan 10, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Aaliyah Armani-Cherie Moore, 15, was reported missing in Henrico County.

She was last seen leaving her Eden Avenue home at about 4:15 a.m. on Monday, January 9, according to Henrico Police.

"Aaliyah may be in the company of another juvenile female and/or an adult male. They do have ties to the metro and tri-cities areas," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "[She] may be in need of prescribed medications."

Aaliyah is about 5’9” and 150 pounds. She was wearing black cargo pants, a black t-shirt, and a black and white jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

