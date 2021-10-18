Walk retraces last steps of Richmond girl killed: 'We need change'

Watch the report from WTVR CBS 6 Photojournalist Ian Ramprashad in the video player above.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond mother whose daughter was hit and killed by a car last year held an event Sunday in hopes of preventing pedestrian deaths.

Khrystal Bethea's 16-year-old daughter, Aajah Rosemond, was killed in a pedestrian crash in October 2020.

A police report from the incident details a crash between two cars at the intersection of Jahnke and German School Roads on Richmond's Southside in October 2020. One car crashed into Rosemond as she walked along Jahnke Road.

WTVR

Rosemond's mother says her daughter was headed to a store nearby at the time and the impact of the crash broke her neck and she died at the scene.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, there were 105 accidents involving pedestrians in 2020 across Richmond, nine with fatalities. 42 of those crashes happened on the Southside, along with six of the nine fatalities. Bethea's daughter is among them.

WTVR

Community members gathered Sunday at the St. John’s Woods Apartments to walk to the corner of Jahnke and German School Roads where Aajah died. The rally, organized by Bethea, hopes to bring awareness to the problem and encourage drivers to slow down.

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month, the goal of which is to “increase awareness around pedestrian safety and remind drivers to watch for pedestrians each and every time they are behind the wheel,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

RELATED: Mother keeps memory of daughter killed in pedestrian crash alive by pushing for change