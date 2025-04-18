AAA urges caution for Easter weekend travel: Tips to avoid accidents and stay safe

RICHMOND, Va. — As Easter weekend approaches, AAA Mid-Atlantic is reminding drivers to stay vigilant on the roads during what's expected to be a busy travel period.

"Sunday can be a very busy travel day. Let's not forget it's Easter," said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson.

While AAA doesn't produce a specific traffic forecast for spring break and Easter like it does for summer holidays, Dean says there are important safety lessons for motorists to keep in mind.

With warmer spring weather, roads are becoming more crowded with various types of travelers.

"Spring is starting back up, a lot more in the way of pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists out there on the roadway," Dean said. "It's harder to see those smaller things like motorcycles and cycles as well as pedestrians."

Dean emphasized the dangers of distracted driving, particularly from electronic devices.

"Looking away from the road more than two seconds doubles your risk of being in a crash," Dean said. "You don't want to be in that situation."

Speed remains another critical concern on roadways. According to Dean, "Speed was a factor in about 44% of all traffic fatalities back in 2022. That was 441 lives lost, and people tend to underestimate how dangerous speed is."

The holiday weekend also coincides with April 20 (4/20), which some celebrate by using cannabis. Dean cautions drivers about impaired driving of any kind.

"The warning there would be just like what we talk about for New Year's or Saint Patrick's Day. Never get behind the wheel impaired," Dean said. "It doesn't matter if it's alcohol or if it's cannabis. Have your day set up and plan for a safe ride home, so set up rideshare, have a taxi cab ready to go, or have a designated driver."

