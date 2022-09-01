A man died in a shooting. Police are still trying to learn where it happened.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was pronounced dead at VCU Medical Center on Wednesday night after a shooting.

However, police are still trying to figure out where the shooting took place.

On Wednesday night, Richmond Police responded to a random gunfire call in Creighton Court. However, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that detectives found no evidence of a shooting there.

Police in Henrico responded to a shots fired call on Wednesday night. Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that a woman heard someone come onto her porch. Then, the woman said she her shots outside her home at the corner of Woodrow Street and Wilmer Avenue.

Crime Insider Sources told Jon Burkett at least one piece of evidence was recovered from the Woodrow Street side of the home.

Henrico Police said that at this time, there's no indication that the man who died at VCU is linked to this shooting. However, the investigation is ongoing.

Sources told Jon Burkett that someone driving a dark-colored sedan dropped off the man who would later die on Wednesday night.

Police are looking for that driver to learn more information about the incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.