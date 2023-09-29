Festival of Grapes and Hops, Chesterfest amongst weekend events happening in Central Virginia

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Old Towne Petersburg will welcome a sea of guests for the popular Festival of Grapes and Hops this weekend.

The festival celebrates the local wineries, breweries, meaderies, cideries, and vendors in Virginia.

The 15-year tradition moved to the Petersburg Harbor in 2022, a greenspace adjacent to the historic Pocahontas Island.

John Brandt, the Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, sponsors the festival and says there is a total of 50 vendors.

“And so I'm hoping that individuals will come enjoy the festival, and then go out and enjoy Old Town Petersburg and see all of what Petersburg has to offer. We have 20, wineries, cideries, meaderies, and breweries. We have about 15 food trucks, and the rest are regular vendors”.

Festival goers will also enjoy live music with American Idol contestant Carrie Brockwell at 12 p.m., and at 4 p.m., the Soul Unlimited band will take the stage.

The Festival of Grapes and Hops will take place on Saturday, September 30, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at 277 River Street Petersburg, tickets can be bought online, here.

Minutes from Petersburg is Chesterfest in the town of Chester, an annual festival that celebrates the town's local food, artisans, and artists!

Chesterfest will run on September 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11801 Centre Street in Chester. You can find more information on the Chesterfest website.

The State Fair of Virginia is in its final days for the year, you have until Sunday, October 1 to enjoy all the fun at Meadow Event Park, in Doswell. The fair is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets and more information here.

And the 2nd annual Virginia Apple, Hard Cider and Bluegrass Festival, postponed from September 23 is a go for Sunday, October 1, at Hanover Vegetable Farm in Ashland.

The fun starts at 11 a.m. Tickets and more information are available here.

