Documentary recognizes significance of a 'Date with Dad': 'These precious little girls, they need their dad'

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the Pervall family, watching Thursday night's screening of the Netflix documentary 'Daughters' was much more than just watching a film.

"It’s very personal to me, my father has been in prison all of my life," said Shaniqua Pervall who attended the screening with her father and younger sister.

WTVR Shaniqua, Irving, and Myasia Pervall

The documentary follows four young girls who visit their fathers in prison for a very special 'Date with Dad.'

The program was started by the Richmond non-profit Girls for a Change and gives daughters and their incarcerated fathers an opportunity to experience a daddy-daughter dance.

"Being the youngest of five, I got to experience all of those emotions," said Myasia Pervall, Shaniqua's younger sister.

Their father, Irving, has been out of prison for four years.

The stories told in the film reflected many emotional and monumental moments Shaniqua, Myasia, and their dad said truly resonated with them.

"It meant a lot for me to see my story in some kind of way being told, also like bringing my sister and father to be a part of it on this other side is so special," said Shaniqua.

"It was a lot, but it was definitely a message I needed to hear," Myasia said.

Irving said though his girls didn't do a daddy-daughter dance, visits from them made a huge impact.

"Everything those guys went through I went through and the tears that I shed today, I actually shed in those prison cells," he said. "The pain is so real when you have to realize these precious little girls, they need their dad."

WTVR

Richmond native and director of the documentary Angela Patton was in attendance, she led the charge for the daddy-daughter dances after girls in the non-profit made the suggestion.

"Programs like Girls for a Change that have been around for 20 years are already doing the work and what we really need is for our community to join us our movement so that we can continue together," said Patton.

Actress Kerry Washington executive produced the film and was also in attendance.

"This documentary centered on the daughters. It made us as Black women as young Black women visible," said Washington during a fireside chat prior to the screening.

WTVR

"It’s ok to feel that pain, that pain is the love you have for humanity, it’s the love you have for somebody else's suffering, it’s ok to feel it but let's turn it into action."

Also featured in the film is fatherhood coach Chad Morris. He and former Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody, who held the first dance over a decade ago, said they've seen the growth in these fathers after completing a 10-week parenting program and then finally getting to see their daughters.

Daughters/Netflix

"Knowing that there's going to be an emotional high and then a letdown but it’s a perfect opportunity in their pain point for those men to reflect and aim their trajectory," said Morris.

"It was emotional when I saw them hugging and telling their fathers how much they missed them and they loved them, it was twice as emotional when they got ready to leave," said Woody.

From tears to smiles those in attendance at the Altria Theater left with a sentiment of care, compassion, and community.

"More than just come out to see it, be a part of it, it starts in your own circle," said Irving.

For more information about 'Date with Dad' and other programs hosted by Girls for a Change, you can visit their website.

