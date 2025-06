RICHMOND, Va. — All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Richmond have reopened after a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened near the I-64 interchange at mile marker 75.3, according to VDOT.

The roadway reopened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

