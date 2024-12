RICHMOND, Va. — A multi-vehicle crash has shut down all lanes on Interstate 95 south near Maury Street, according to VDOT.

The crash happened around mile marker 72.4.



Cameras show traffic at a standstill in the area.

Drivers are advised to expect delays and find alternate routes as crews work to clear the scene.

