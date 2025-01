RICHMOND, Va. — All lanes of I-95 South in Richmond have reopened after a crash Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near Route 161 (Bells Road) at mile marker 69.

There were nearly four miles of delays.

We're working to learn if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

