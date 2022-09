PETERSBURG, Va. -- A crash has closed the center and right lanes of Interstate 95 north near Southpark Boulevard/Colonial Heights (Exit 53), according to VDOT.

Images from VDOT cameras showed a school bus was involved in the crash. CBS 6 was told no students were on the school bus.

Virginia Department of Transportation A school bus was involved in a crash on Interstate 95 near mile market 53 near Colonial Heights, Va.

The crash has backed up traffic on I-95 and on the ramp from I-85 north to I-95.

