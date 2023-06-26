Watch Now
90-unit ‘Swansboro Place’ apartments planned near Manchester

<i>(Mike Platania photo, Richmond BizSense)</i>
The 4-story building would rise on a vacant lot near Manchester. <br/><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jun 26, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — Another piece of Hull Street in the city is being eyed for development, this time by a local low-income housing firm. Canterbury Development Group filed plans last month for a 90-unit apartment building at 2008 Hull St. Referred to in planning documents as “Swansboro Place,” the new structure would rise four stories on a vacant 1.4-acre lot that takes up the majority of the block bound by Hull, Decatur, East 20th and East 21st streets.

