Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

9-year-old girl's lesson in school on how to call 911 helped save her family's home

items.[0].image.alt
Henrico County Division of Fire
9-year-old Hilda Aguilar (pictured on the left in a purple sweatshirt) called 911 when her family home caught fire.
Henrico Fire 9yo .png
Posted at 11:34 AM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 11:34:50-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 9-year-old girl helped prevent a small fire in her family's home from becoming a potential tragedy on Monday thanks to an important lesson she learned in school.

The Henrico County Division of Fire said they received a 911 call around 2:40 p.m. in regards to a fire in a two-story apartment building on Brightway Drive.

The caller said there was a lot of smoke coming from the kitchen and a smoke alarm was going off.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and extinguished a small fire on the kitchen stove, they said.

After handling the fire and smoke in the building, firefighters found out the 911 caller was 9-year-old Hilda Aguilar — who lives in the home with the rest of her family.

Aguilar said she recently learned how to call 911 in school through the Fourth Grade Fire Education program that is taught by Henrico Fire personnel at Henrico County Public Schools.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers