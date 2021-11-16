9-year-old girl's lesson in school on how to call 911 helped save her family's home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A 9-year-old girl helped prevent a small fire in her family's home from becoming a potential tragedy on Monday thanks to an important lesson she learned in school.

The Henrico County Division of Fire said they received a 911 call around 2:40 p.m. in regards to a fire in a two-story apartment building on Brightway Drive.

The caller said there was a lot of smoke coming from the kitchen and a smoke alarm was going off.

Firefighters arrived within minutes and extinguished a small fire on the kitchen stove, they said.

After handling the fire and smoke in the building, firefighters found out the 911 caller was 9-year-old Hilda Aguilar — who lives in the home with the rest of her family.

Aguilar said she recently learned how to call 911 in school through the Fourth Grade Fire Education program that is taught by Henrico Fire personnel at Henrico County Public Schools.