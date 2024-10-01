9 Virginia state parks, 4 natural area preserves closed due to damage from Hurricane Helene

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nine Virginia state parks, including the James River and Powhatan parks, are closed or partially closed due to significant damage from Hurricane Helene, per the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Though dates are subject to change, the closures will allow for repair to the affected areas. Virginia State Parks will reach out to guests with overnight reservations at any of these areas.

Virginia State Parks



Grayson Highlands: Closed through Oct. 14.

Hungry Mother: Closed through Oct. 14.

Natural Tunnel: Closed. Will reopen on Oct. 3.

New River Trail: Closed until further notice. All campgrounds are closed through Feb. 28, 2025.

Seven Bends: The park (both access points) is closed until further notice.

Claytor Lake: All boat ramps inside the marina and other public boat ramps on the lake are closed due to excessive debris. Swimming and launching kayaks and other small watercraft are not allowed.

Clinch River: Riverside Trail at the Sugar Hill Unit and the day-use cartop boat launches at Artrip, Carbo and Old Castlewood in Russell County are closed until further notice.

James River: The Green Hill picnic area, Branch Pond Road and Branch Pond Campground are closed until Oct. 4.

Powhatan: River Launch Rd., Launch A and the primitive/canoe-in campground are closed until further notice. All trails are closed to bikes and horses until further notice.

Natural Area Preserves



The Channels: Closed.

Pinnacle: Closed.

Buffalo Mountain: Closed through Oct. 14.

Cleveland Barrens: Closed beyond Tank Hollow Falls.

For more information visit the Department of Conservation and Recreation's website.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.