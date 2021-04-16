9 people charged in various Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nine people were arrested and charged in connection to eight Richmond shootings, Richmond Police announced Friday.
The shootings were all reported in 2021.
“These arrests and charges are excellent examples of the dedication of our Major Crimes detectives,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said in a statement sent to the media. “These cases resulted in these charges thanks to information from the community and the focused commitment from the detective team.”
Richmond Police released the following information about those charged in the crimes:
- Laquisha Graves, 21, of Richmond, has been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle for the incident in the 700 block of Hull Street on March 31.
- Harvey Williams, 22, of Richmond, has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting in the 1800 block of Hull Street on January 29.
- Curtis Brockington, 41, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for the shooting in the 2000 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike on March 14.
- Joseph Hunt, 41, of Henrico, has been charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon for the shooting in the 1100 block of North 25th Street on March 24. Additional charges are pending.
- Malik Nelson, 22, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting in the 2200 block of Afton Avenue on March 26.
- James Austin, Jr., 22, of Richmond and Jamara Claiborne, 23, of Henrico, have been charged with attempted murder x2 and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony x2 for the double shooting in the 1600 block of Pollock Street on April 8. They were taken into custody by Virginia State Police in Smyth County.
- Jose Pacheco, 31, of Richmond, has been charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting in the 2800 block of Hathaway Road on April 11.
- James Wright, 68, of Richmond, has been charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony for the shooting in the 2200 block of Chalfont Drive on April 12.Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.