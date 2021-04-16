9 people charged in various Richmond shootings

RICHMOND, Va. -- Nine people were arrested and charged in connection to eight Richmond shootings, Richmond Police announced Friday.

The shootings were all reported in 2021.

“These arrests and charges are excellent examples of the dedication of our Major Crimes detectives,” Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith said in a statement sent to the media. “These cases resulted in these charges thanks to information from the community and the focused commitment from the detective team.”

Richmond Police released the following information about those charged in the crimes: