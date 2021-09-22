Watch
9 illegally-possessed firearms recovered at Virginia Beach high school football game

Virginia Beach Police Chief Scott Wichtendahl
Posted at 12:38 PM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 12:47:41-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Four people were arrested for bringing weapons on school property during a football game at Salem High School in Virginia Beach over the weekend.

Virginia Beach Police Captain Scott Wichtendahl said the department received reports of criminal activity expected at the event.

The captain said with little time to prepare, police seized nine illegally-possessed weapons on the property.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate added that this happened in the parking lot. He said VBPD's Operations & Investigations Division received information about "potential conflict between groups" at the game.

Salem High School's principal emailed parents and students regarding this situation with the following message:

Good evening, Salem Families,

From the School Resource Officer program to supporting our Office of Safe Schools, the Virginia Beach Police Department (VBPD) has been a steadfast and crucial partner with Virginia Beach City Public Schools in protecting our students, staff and property. As you have likely heard by now, police were in our school's parking lot last Friday night, arrested four individuals and recovered multiple firearms from vehicles.

We thank the VBPD for their vigilance and quick work in successfully averting a dangerous situation. Because of the nature of this investigation, and because there was no imminent danger to the community, information about what happened was not released to the public until Monday by the VBPD. It was not the purview of VBCPS to alert the public in a police matter. Our division leadership team is working with the VBPD to ensure communication channels remain open when any of their investigations could affect our school community in the future.

As always, we thank you for your support of Salem High School.

Leeane Turnbull-Pallette, Principal

