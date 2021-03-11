Menu

Fire at Masonic Home of Virginia in Henrico

Posted at 6:56 AM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 09:08:56-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Ten residents at the Masonic Home of Virginia were be relocated after an early morning fire on Thursday.

The Henrico County Division of Fire said they assisted with relocating the residents from the area where the fire occurred to a safer location within the facility.

The Masonic Home of Virginia is a retirement community off Masonic Lane, near Nine Mile Road.

The two-alarm fire happened just after 3 a.m. in the facility's laundry room, fire officials said.

Firefighters discovered black smoke and water coming from a residential hallway when they arrived.

Fortunately, fire officials said the automatic fire suppression system in the laundry room had contained the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.

