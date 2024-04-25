85-lot subdivision proposed at Chippenham and Iron Bridge in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. -- A proposed residential development in Chesterfield would fill out a large piece of an area that county officials want to see revitalized.

Cross Creek Development Corp. is seeking zoning approval to build an 85-lot subdivision at 4911 Iron Bridge Road, near the Chippenham Parkway and Iron Bridge Road interchange.

Called Benton Woods, the project was recommended for approval by the Planning Commission last week and is headed to the Board of Supervisors for a final verdict.

The developer hopes to break ground in spring 2025 with construction to start that fall or in early 2026, according to Cross Creek President Don Balzer.

