Pickleball Tournament raises money for Richmond-area schools' mental health initiatives

GLEN ALLEN, Va. -- Hundreds of Pickleball players and fans gathered at the Pouncey Tract Park Pickleball Courts over the weekend for Glen Allen’s first-ever Pickleball Tournament and to support a good cause.

Laaser’s Ladybug Society, a nonprofit that provides resources to children and teens with mental health illnesses, organized the tournament called The Body Armor 804 Open.

All proceeds from the tournament will fund mental health initiatives at Richmond-area schools.

Jon Laaser, president and founder of Laaser’s Ladybug Society, said events like this tournament help the nonprofit raise funds.

The 804 Open was the biggest event the nonprofit organized. He said as events become bigger, then so do the proceeds.

“A smashing success as we stand here on the last day,” Laaser said.

The tournament featured different bracket divisions for different age groups and skill levels and even attracted professional Pickleball players from across the country in both the singles and doubles divisions.

Cash awards of about $10,000 were given out to the winners from the five open divisions, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, mixed doubles, men’s singles, and women’s singles, according to the Laaser’s Ladybug Society website.

Almost 400 players registered to participate in the event and all players received a tournament t-shirt and swag bag, according to the Laaser’s Ladybug website.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.