Eclectic 804 Day music lineup to shake Richmond again this August

RICHMOND, Va. -- The organizers behind 804 Day admit that they won’t be reinventing the wheel with the sophomore installment of their August music festival, slated for Aug. 2. The goal, once again, is to be “a hometown celebration of all things Richmond.”

“We’re just using what worked from the first year and adding a VIP area,” says event curator Reese Williams, the communications director for the Shockoe Records label. “And praying for good weather.”

Last year’s inaugural 804 Day attracted more than 5,000 visitors to three performance stages in and around the 17th Street Farmers Market in Shockoe Bottom. The music on display came from local and regional performers in a diversity of styles. This year’s edition will similarly showcase an eclectic lineup. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.