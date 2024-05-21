Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Eclectic 804 Day music lineup to shake Richmond again this August

Richmond rapper Nickelus F
Style Weekly
<i>Richmond rapper Nickelus F is one of the featured performers at this year's 804 Day, which will be held on Aug. 2, 2024.</i><br/>
Richmond rapper Nickelus F
Posted at 9:06 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 09:06:07-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The organizers behind 804 Day admit that they won’t be reinventing the wheel with the sophomore installment of their August music festival, slated for Aug. 2. The goal, once again, is to be “a hometown celebration of all things Richmond.”

“We’re just using what worked from the first year and adding a VIP area,” says event curator Reese Williams, the communications director for the Shockoe Records label. “And praying for good weather.”

Last year’s inaugural 804 Day attracted more than 5,000 visitors to three performance stages in and around the 17th Street Farmers Market in Shockoe Bottom. The music on display came from local and regional performers in a diversity of styles. This year’s edition will similarly showcase an eclectic lineup. Click here to continue reading on Style Weekly.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone