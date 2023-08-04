Richmond’s ‘biggest block party’ starts on Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Shockoe Bottom will be the backdrop to Richmond’s “biggest block party” in honor of 804 Day.

The week-long celebration begins on Friday, August 8.

The day is full of 17 music performances across multiple stages and a hometown celebration of all things Richmond, according to Reese Williams, the chief communications officer at Shockoe Records.

“This is really a hometown celebration for Richmond talent and Richmonders,” she explained. “This is us celebrating ourselves and we want to remind the community that there is a goldmine of talent right here.”

There will be performances from some of Richmond's most diverse indie talents, with the food, drink, arts, culture, and community energy that makes the 804 thrive, Williams said.

The party is from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday in Shockoe Bottom in and around the 17th Street Farmers Market.

Road closures will impact parts of 16th and 17th streets from East Main to East Grace Streets.

The free event includes a Kids Zone area and beer trucks are available for attendees 21 and older.

Local musicians including Mad Skillz, Saint Samuel, Ant the Symbol, and Tyler Meacham are scheduled to perform. The full line-up can be found on the 804 Day website.

“We've got it right here and even though our musicians do tour nationally and internationally, they're from right here,” Williams stated. “They're amazing. Everything from jazz to metal, Nordic folk, hip hop — we have it all.”

The party is organized by Shockoe Records, City of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities, and a number of sponsors.

804 Day kicks off Richmond Music Week, which ends with a big finale concert of Richmond celebrating the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop at the Hippodrome next Friday, August 11.