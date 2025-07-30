Find hidden art around the region during 804 Art Drop scavenger hunt

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond artists and art lovers alike can take part in a region-wide, social media-powered art scavenger hunt next week.

The 804 Art Drop invites artists to hide Richmond or Central Virginia-themed works of art anywhere in the 804 on Monday, August 4, sharing clues on social media leading followers to the hiding spot. If you find the art, it’s yours to keep.

“It's a way of building community. It's a way of helping people come together. It's a way of having local artists have some exposure, maybe stretch themselves to do something a little bit different, but also in a way that's very public facing,” said Kim Flournoy, one of the event’s co-coordinators.

Flournoy, a wood-based artist, said the 804 Art Drop is modeled after Game of Shrooms , a world-wide annual scavenger hunt along the same lines. When she posted about her hidden mushroom artwork on the Richmond region subreddit r/RVA, someone responded suggesting a version of the game centered on Richmond-themed art.

That person was Chris Beins, another local artist. Since June, Flournoy and Beins have worked together to coordinate the event.

Flournoy said the theme is flexible and open to interpretation, and artwork can take the form of anything from a photo in a frame to a colored pencil drawing to stained glass. But even if you don’t hide your own artwork this go-around, the organizers invite anyone and everyone to take part in whatever way works for them.

“2025 is a hard year for just about everybody right now,” Flournoy said. “If we can give people even one hour of a little bit of whimsy, a little bit of, there’s still magic in the world, a little bit of, ‘Hey, maybe a lot of us are all in this together, and just hang in there.’ I mean, that’s not a bad way for me to spend an afternoon.”

The day wraps up with a happy hour at Triple Crossing Beer Fulton, 5203 Hatcher Street, at 7 p.m.

To learn more about how to take part in the 804 Art Drop, visit their FAQ here .

Do you know about a good news story in your community? Click here to email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube