MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. -- An 80-year-old man died in a house fire Sunday evening, according to Virginia State Police.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire, but their initial investigation has determined the man was inside of the home when it sparked.

It happened in the 200 block of Gayle Lane around 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.