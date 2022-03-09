Deadly 8-vehicle wreck closes I-81 south: 'Detours are in place'

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. -- Troopers are working a fatal crash involving four tractor-trailers and four cars that closed Interstate 81 south in Rockbridge County Wednesday.

The wreck happened at mile marker 198 around 6:15 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.

"There is one confirmed fatality," officials said. "VSP and crews are working to remove the debris spilled out into the travel lanes from the damaged tractor-trailers. Detours are in place at this time and remain in place until the scene is cleared and vehicles removed."

Traffic was backed up 11 miles as of 2:40 p.m.

Drivers were urged to avoid traveling I-81 or use an alternate route to avoid the congestion, officials said.

Officials also warned drivers about congestion on US-11 South, near Depot Hill Road; Red Hill Rd; Route 710E/W and Route 1303E/W.

Traffic was backed up about 4 miles as of 2:40 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.