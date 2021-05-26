8 Petersburg students earned college degrees while in high school

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Eight Petersburg High School graduates got a jump start on college by earning an Associate Degree as part of a partnership between their high school and Richard Bland College.

As part of the program, students can graduate with a diploma plus, which can be an Associate Degree or another certification/credential.

“We are so proud of our students that choose to pursue a degree while earning their diploma,” Petersburg Schools Superintendent Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin said. "Being able to have our graduates enter the workforce or college with multiple credentials or college credits prepares them for success."

Please join us in congratulating the following students: