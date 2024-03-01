Watch Now
8 children suffer minor injuries in Virginia school bus accident

Posted at 2:10 PM, Mar 01, 2024
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Eight children suffered minor injuries during a school bus accident in Virginia on Friday morning, officials said.

The school bus was carrying about 30 students from James Blair Middle School in the Williamsburg-James City County school system, spokeswoman Kara Wall said in a statement.

The bus was involved in a minor accident with one other vehicle, Wall said. Eight students had reported minor injuries and were evaluated at the scene. Following a request from parents and out of an abundance of caution, those students were taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

