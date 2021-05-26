78-year-old woman with diabetes reported missing in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police are searching for a missing 78-year-old woman who was last seen on Tuesday by her relatives at her home on Timber Ridge Road around 10:30 p.m.

According to police, Jacqueline Callaghan is described as a white female who is about 5-foot-2 in height. She has brown eyes and grey hair. She is possibly wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans.

Callaghan is a diabetic, but is not on medication.

Anyone with information regarding Callaghan's whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

