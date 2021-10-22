77-year-old Lancaster woman dies in crash at intersection

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. -- A 77-year-old woman has died after a crash at an intersection Thursday night in the Northern Neck.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the crossing of Morattico Road and River Road.

The woman drove a Chrysler minivan through a stop sign at the intersection and was hit by a Dodge pickup truck coming from another direction, according to troopers.

She died at the scene. State Police said the woman was identified as Brenda L. Sisson of Lancaster.

The 21-year-old man driving the pickup truck was not injured.

State Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

