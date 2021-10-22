Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

77-year-old Lancaster woman dies in crash at intersection

items.[0].image.alt
WTVR
Virginia State Police
Virginia State Police
Posted at 7:29 AM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 07:31:15-04

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. -- A 77-year-old woman has died after a crash at an intersection Thursday night in the Northern Neck.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened just after 5 p.m. at the crossing of Morattico Road and River Road.

The woman drove a Chrysler minivan through a stop sign at the intersection and was hit by a Dodge pickup truck coming from another direction, according to troopers.

She died at the scene. State Police said the woman was identified as Brenda L. Sisson of Lancaster.

The 21-year-old man driving the pickup truck was not injured.

State Police said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copy of Virginia Voter Guide.png

Virginia Politics

Election 2021 Virginia Voter Guide