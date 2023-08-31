74-year-old Virginia man fatally shot by officers fired first, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. — Authorities have released the name of a 74-year-old man who died after he was shot by officers in a Hopewell neighborhood Wednesday night.

Hopewell Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Gordon Street at 7:25 p.m. after a 911 call about a man with a gun "actively firing shots," officials said.

The man was aiming at cars driving by, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

When police arrived, neighbors told Burkett they heard officers telling the man to drop the gun.

"Officers arrived on the scene and observed the suspect holding two firearms," Jacquita Allen with Hopwell Police said. "The officers on scene repeatedly gave the suspect clear and concise verbal commands in an attempt to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect refused to comply. The officers continued to give verbal commands to the suspect to gain compliance."

However, when police said Berkley Lee Collins Jr., of Hopewell, "discharged his firearm," officers returned fire.

Neighbors told Burkett that they heard a gunshot followed by a barrage of gunfire.

Officers rendered aid to Collins, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No officers were injured, officials said.

The officers involved are on paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation.

Allen said Virginia State Police are leading the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 804 674-2133. If you have information and wish to remain anonymous, call the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.