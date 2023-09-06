Watch Now
70-unit townhome project planned for Manchester area of Richmond

Posted at 9:44 AM, Sep 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-06 09:44:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. — A Charlottesville developer has revealed its plans for the 2-acre site it purchased earlier this year in Manchester. Castle Development Partners is planning to build 70 townhome units at 301 Maury St., according to plans filed with the city last week. The project would be configured as 35 “two-over-two” townhomes, wherein each four-story structure would house a pair of stacked two-story units.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

