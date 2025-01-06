Flames engulf 7-Eleven in Midlothian after 911 call about fire in bathroom

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Crews battled a fire at a 7-Eleven in Midlothian during frigid weather Sunday night as a winter storm swept through Central Virginia.

Crews were dispatched to the gas station in the 14600 block of Time Square Drive, which is near Woolridge and Genito Roads, at 10:25 p.m. after a 911 call about a fire in the bathroom, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames shooting through the store's roof.

Video from the scene showed the gas station engulfed in flames.

Crews were working to get the fire under control as of about 11 p.m. However, the blaze was marked under control just before 12:15 a.m.

"Crews expect to remain on scene for another two hours," officials said.

One person inside the building when the fire started was able to make it out safely, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Chesterfield Fire Marshal’s Office.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube