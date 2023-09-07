Where 7 Brew Coffee plans to open in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A chain of to-go coffee spots has its eye on Chesterfield and has indicated interest in at least two locations in the county.

7 Brew Coffee, which has more than 100 locations nationwide, is weighing a spot near Chesterfield Towne Center for a new store and also has plans to build a location in Midlothian, according to documents filed with the county. The company’s locations are drive-thru-only and don’t offer indoor seating for customers.

