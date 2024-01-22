What you should do with your phone BEFORE the 804 adds the 686 area code

RICHMOND, Va. -- If you're getting a new phone line and love the 804, you'll want to act fast. Later this year, and possibly as early as February, new phone lines in Central Virginia will be assigned a new area code — 686.

CBS 6 most recently reported on the new area code earlier this month, but since then, the State Corporation Commission (SCC) announced the new area code could be in place as early as February 1.

"Customers requesting new service or additional phone lines in the 804 area code region could be assigned the new 686 area code as soon as February 1, 2024, but not until all available phone numbers in the 804 area code have run out," a SCC spokesperson wrote in a news release. "That is expected to happen during the third quarter of 2024.."

The 804 area code is used throughout Central Virginia, including:

Richmond

Ashland

Charles City

Chesterfield

Henrico

Hanover

New Kent

Petersburg

The Northern Neck

The SCC said Virginia needed to create and add the 686 area code because the Commonwealth was running out of 804 phone numbers due to increased phone line demand.

"The relief provided by the new 686 area code is expected to last approximately 32 years," the statement read. "Existing customers will keep their 804 area code and seven-digit telephone number. Customers in the 804 area code already transitioned to mandatory 10-digit dialing (three-digit area code plus seven-digit phone number) for local calls in July 2022 as a result of the national implementation of 988, the three-digit abbreviated dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Ten-digit dialing for local calls will also be required for customers in the new 686 area code."

Calls to the new 686 area code will be consider local calls.

Still, the SCC has advice for everyone using a phone in the 804.

"Ensure that all [your] services, automatic dialing equipment or other types of equipment recognize the new 686 area code as a valid area code and continue to store or program telephone numbers as 10-digit numbers," the statement read.

