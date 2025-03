NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — All westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in New Kent have reopened after a crash.

According to VDOT, the crash happened near Emmaus Church Road at mile marker 210.4 on Friday night. \

The 511 Virginia map no longer shows delays in the area.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

