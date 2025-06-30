Automated speed enforcement coming to I-64 work zones in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — New Kent County will start automated speed enforcement in work zones on I-64 in August in an effort to increase safety for construction workers and drivers.

A 30-day warning period begins on Tuesday, July 1, and active enforcement begins August 1. During the warning period, violators will receive a warning in the mail marked in red advising of the violation that occurred. Once enforcement begins, drivers that go 11 MPH or more over the work zone speed limit will receive a summons in the mail with a $100 fine.

The enforcement will be vehicle-based, according to the Sheriff's Office.

"There will be a securely monitored truck that has a LiDAR camera in the bed. This camera is able to monitor each lane of travel individually and with more accuracy than a traditional radar. That means that the LiDAR is measuring the speed of each vehicle individually and flagging those who are going 11+ MPH over the construction speed limit, not those safely following traffic laws," the Sheriff's Office shared in an announcement.

Warning and enforcement letters are mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle that violates the construction zone speed limit by 11 MPH or more when workers are present at the I-64 construction site.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube