RICHMOND, Va. -- Margaret Wade is on a roll. The real estate agent with Long & Foster had the priciest home listing to sell in October, the same month she secured contracts on two West End homes that she listed above the $4 million mark. Last month’s top sale was 6317 Three Chopt Road, which sold Oct. 15 for $3.05 million, above its August list price of $2.85 million. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

