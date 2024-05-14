600-acre data center project in Henrico up for deciding vote tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two years after a previous rezoning attempt by another group fizzled out, local development firm Hourigan is one vote away from securing approval for a massive industrial development in Varina that’s planned to include multiple data centers.

Henrico supervisors are slated to vote tonight on Hourigan’s request to rezone 622 acres southeast of the Interstate 64-295 interchange from agricultural use to the county’s Light Industrial district. The change would allow more than half of the largely wooded site to be developed for manufacturing, office and production uses, including advanced manufacturing and data centers.

It’s unclear how many buildings would ultimately be built or how large they would be in terms of square footage, but plans call for development of 65 percent of the site, with the remainder to remain open space or greenspace. Development would occur in seven specified areas on each side of Williamsburg Road, which bisects the site.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.