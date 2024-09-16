Investigation underway after 6-year-old brings loaded gun to Orange County school

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a loaded gun was found in the possession of a 6-year-old at a county school.

The gun was found just before 12:30 Monday afternoon by an instructional assistant in the student's backpack at Orange Elementary School. The school was placed in a safe school mode.

A school resource officer and administrator confiscated the gun.

No one was injured, and no arrests have been made yet, according to the sheriff's office.

Additional police will be present at the school for the remainder of the school day on Monday and Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.